We want climate crisis on curriculum
An online petition for climate change to be given more prominence on the curriculum has attracted more than 50,000 signatures.

The petition was launched by four school girls from Oxford, who say there is growing demand for pupils to be taught more about the impact and solutions to tackling climate change.

The government says the subject is already covered in science and geography.

