The bus you board for a chat

A scheme by one bus company is helping tackle loneliness.
Thames Travel's Chatty Bus has volunteers onboard to help strike up conversation.
It's on route 41, which travels around the Oxfordshire town of Abingdon.
26 Mar 2019
