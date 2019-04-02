Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I had never heard of vaginal cancer'
Amanda Hayes had never heard of vaginal cancer before she received a terminal diagnosed at the age of 28.
Now the 30-year-old from Oxfordshire blogs about the rare condition at her website, Happy Smiling Cancer Girl, to raise awareness.
02 Apr 2019
