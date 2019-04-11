'I delivered a baby over the phone'

Video

A pub landlord has praised the 'calm and precise' instructions of a 999 call operator after she talked him through delivering his own baby.

Simon Duffy, of the Perch and Pike in South Stoke, Oxfordshire, called 999 when he realised there was not enough time to get to the hospital.

The operator has now met newborn baby Chloe and her parents in person and says 'it is really nice to see what's happened afterwards.'