Spikes on trees in Oxford to 'stop bird poo'
Spikes on branches have been spotted on a tree in Oxford.
Wildlife campaigner Hugh Warwick posted the picture on Twitter after netting on Norfolk cliffs was causing sand martins to get stuck and die.
He said he believed the spikes were being used to stop birds pooing on cars.
17 Apr 2019
