Self-driving cars
Driverless cars tested in virtual simulator of Oxfordshire

A virtual Oxfordshire is being created to help make driverless cars safer.

The government-funded scheme will build a simulator where driverless cars will be put through their paces.

The project is mapping about 20 miles [32.2 km] of streets between Oxford and Abingdon in great detail.

It will then populate those roads with virtual pedestrians, cyclists and drivers.

  • 24 Apr 2019