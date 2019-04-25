Media player
CCTV footage before Wareham toddler crash death
CCTV footage has been released of the moments before a toddler was killed on a pedestrian crossing when a lorry driver went through a red light.
Dean Phoenix, 44, hit three-year-old Jaiden Mangan in Wareham, Dorset, in March 2018.
He was cleared by a jury of causing death by dangerous driving, but had earlier admitted the lesser charge of causing death by careless driving.
The footage shows the road was partially blocked by a car parked illegally on the zig zag lines, and Jaidan, his mum Yasmin, and sister, approaching on the pavement.
