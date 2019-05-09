Media player
Guide duck Elmo shows blind Ernie the way
As a day-old duckling, Ernie was given to Chloe as a present on her 10th birthday.
Twenty-one years on he's still going strong, despite losing his sight and needing the help of his friend Elmo, at his home near Thame in Oxfordshire.
So far he's lived more than twice as long as the average for his breed, the Call duck, and he's still living life to the full.
09 May 2019
