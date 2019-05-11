The 60-year-old car that became an icon
Mini at 60: The car that became an icon

The Mini is celebrating its 60th birthday.

First-produced by Morris in its Oxford factory, the little car was designed to be small on the outside and big on the inside.

Since then its become an icon, while it is still made in Oxford, by BMW.

