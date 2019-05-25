Media player
'I'm doing Ramadan to support my friend'
Teenage friends Oscar and Kayan, from Kidlington in Oxfordshire, have been "friends since they can remember".
Now, to support his best friend and despite not being Muslim, 15-year-old Oscar is doing Ramadan.
25 May 2019
