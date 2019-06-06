Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I lost my siblings in a terror attack'
David Linsey's brother and sister were killed in the Easter Sunday terror attack in Sri Lanka.
Now the 21-year-old, from Oxford, wants to get a "sense of healing" by raising money for the hundreds of families affected by the disaster.
He has set up the Daniel and Amelie Linsey Foundation in memory of his siblings, and wants to raise £500,000 for victims of the blast.
-
06 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window