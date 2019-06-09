Robot
Works by robot artist Ai-Da to go on display in Oxford

Art created by a humanoid AI robot will go on display at the University of Oxford.

The robot, called Ai-Da after the mathematician Ada Lovelace, uses a robotic arm and a pencil to draw what it sees with a camera in its eye.

The exhibition will run at the Barn Gallery at St John's College from 12 June.

