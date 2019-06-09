Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Works by robot artist Ai-Da to go on display in Oxford
Art created by a humanoid AI robot will go on display at the University of Oxford.
The robot, called Ai-Da after the mathematician Ada Lovelace, uses a robotic arm and a pencil to draw what it sees with a camera in its eye.
The exhibition will run at the Barn Gallery at St John's College from 12 June.
-
09 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-oxfordshire-48556654/works-by-robot-artist-ai-da-to-go-on-display-in-oxfordRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window