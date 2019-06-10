Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Is 15-year-old Shannon Ghee a World Cup star of the future?
With England's World Cup team going from strength to strength, could 15-year-old Shannon Ghee be a star of a future national squad?
Her freestyle skills have helped her build a following online and she was recently selected to appear in a campaign promoting this year's global tournament.
"I've been freestyling for about a year but I've been playing football since the age of two," Shannon, who has been playing for Oxford United since the age of eight, said.
10 Jun 2019
