With England's World Cup team going from strength to strength, could 15-year-old Shannon Ghee be a star of a future national squad?

Her freestyle skills have helped her build a following online and she was recently selected to appear in a campaign promoting this year's global tournament.

"I've been freestyling for about a year but I've been playing football since the age of two," Shannon, who has been playing for Oxford United since the age of eight, said.