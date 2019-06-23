D-day convoy returns to England
A convoy of historic military vehicles have re-enacted the journey made by General Dwight D Eisenhower to visit troops ahead of D-Day.

The Drive To Remember event on Saturday saw 60 classic vehicles retracing the general's journey from Hampshire to the Greenham Common airfield in Berkshire.

The convoy was waved off by veteran Wren Marion Loveland, whose fiancé died during D-Day.

