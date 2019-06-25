Media player
Baroness Blackwood faints in House of Lords
A Conservative peer who fainted at the despatch box has thanked those who came to her aid.
Baroness Blackwood of North Oxford was discussing the hospital listeria outbreak on 17 June when she collapsed.
The 39-year-old suffers from the rare genetic condition Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, which causes heart problems, migraines, and severe joint and muscle pain.
25 Jun 2019
