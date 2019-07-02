Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The school teaching pupils in hospital
A school with a difference is helping children undergoing hospital treatment keep up with their studies.
The Oxfordshire Hospital School ensures pupils with individual needs are catered for by teachers and carers at the hospital, including those who are bedridden and need bedside assistance.
Patients undergoing cancer treatment can also use remote-controlled robots based in classrooms, so they never miss a lesson and can continue to interact with their friends via camera.
-
02 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window