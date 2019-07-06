Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'From being broke to chilling with Taylor Swift'
While some of his childhood friends ended up in jail, Addis Miller is forging a life on the catwalk.
The 22-year-old from Blackbird Leys in Oxford said he avoided gang life by working out in the gym.
He was then was spotted by a modelling agent and has since worked with some of fashion's biggest brands.
He also has hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram.
-
06 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-oxfordshire-48871510/from-being-broke-to-chilling-with-taylor-swiftRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window