Meet the YouTube astrophysicist

Video

Among the millions of channels on YouTube is "Dr Becky", an astrophysicist who is trying to encourage others into STEM careers (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

As a research fellow at the University of Oxford, Dr Becky Smethurst specialises in black holes, but outside the day job she posts videos on all sorts of space-themed questions.

Her aim is to be someone in the world of scientific research that people can have a connection with.

A film by Adam Paylor and Emily Ford