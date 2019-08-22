Blue ribbon video
Andrew Harper: Blue ribbon tribute in PC's home town

The death of PC Andrew Harper has been marked in his home town by ribbons attached to shop fronts and in windows, doorways, and displays.

PC Harper, who grew up and lived in Wallingford, Oxfordshire, died while attending a reported break-in last week.

