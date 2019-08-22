Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Andrew Harper: Blue ribbon tribute in PC's home town
The death of PC Andrew Harper has been marked in his home town by ribbons attached to shop fronts and in windows, doorways, and displays.
PC Harper, who grew up and lived in Wallingford, Oxfordshire, died while attending a reported break-in last week.
-
22 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-oxfordshire-49423974/andrew-harper-blue-ribbon-tribute-in-pc-s-home-townRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window