Young poet inspired by move from Nepal

Poet Mukahang Limbu inspired by move from Nepal
Mukahang Limbu moved to Oxford from Nepal as a child.
Now aged 18, he is an award-winning poet who writes about his experiences of moving to a very different country and trying to fit in.
He has now earned a place at the University of Oxford.
23 Aug 2019
