Solid gold toilet stolen in palace heist

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Solid gold toilet stolen in Blenheim Palace heist
A solid gold toilet worth £4.8m has been stolen from Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire.
The 18-carat gold loo was part of an exhibition by artist Maurizio Cattelan and was open to the public to use before it was stolen on Saturday.
Police believe a gang of thieves using at least two vehicles were responsible for the theft.
-
16 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-oxfordshire-49721447/solid-gold-toilet-stolen-in-blenheim-palace-heistRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window