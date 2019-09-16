Solid gold toilet stolen in palace heist
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Solid gold toilet stolen in Blenheim Palace heist

A solid gold toilet worth £4.8m has been stolen from Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire.

The 18-carat gold loo was part of an exhibition by artist Maurizio Cattelan and was open to the public to use before it was stolen on Saturday.

Police believe a gang of thieves using at least two vehicles were responsible for the theft.

  • 16 Sep 2019