Botched attempts to steal cash machine
CCTV shows botched attempts to steal cash machine in Abingdon

Two thieves have been jailed after trying to steal a cash machine in Abingdon five times.

CCTV captured David Begalov and Goga Kakitadze attempting to pull the ATM from the wall of a petrol station on 3 April.

Begalov, 32, was jailed for two years at Oxford Crown Court Kakitadze, 35, was sentenced to 18 months behind bars.

  • 30 Sep 2019
