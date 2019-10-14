Hundreds attend killed police officer's funeral
Hundreds of people, including colleagues, are attending the funeral of a police officer who was killed on duty.

Newlywed PC Andrew Harper, 28, died from multiple injuries when he was dragged under a van on a road near Sulhamstead, Berkshire, on 15 August.

The private funeral service for friends and family is being held at Christ Church Cathedral in Oxford.

