Woman turns cupboard into 'mum cave'

A woman in Oxfordshire has decided to transform a cupboard into a "mum cave".

Jessica Pool, 25, from Shrivenham, had post-natal depression after having her third child and decided she needed a space in the house for some quiet time.

It has a comfortable place to sit and read, mood lighting, a plethora of buddha statues, and an array of her favourite chocolates.

"It is quite a cosy and relaxing sort of place," she says.