Tank-driving instructor, 88, rides again

An 88-year-old veteran and former tank-driving instructor has had his dream of once again riding in a combat vehicle come true.

Ron Pendry, a resident at Goatacre Manor Care Centre, near Calne, Wiltshire, joined the army in 1948 and worked around Europe as a tank instructor.

On a day out with his wife and granddaughter he got to ride in an armoured personnel Alvis Spartan APC carrier at Bicester Airfield.

He said: "Memories came flooding back and I loved every moment of it, especially the swerves and twists."