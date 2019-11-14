'They're happy in ridiculous zombie costumes'

Video

A youth club is helping young people with learning difficulties and autism make friends by encouraging them to play games and spend time together.

Yellow Submarine says its users can often become isolated and struggle to make friends, but free-play and "quirky activities" help children build their confidence and social skills.

The club is part-funded by BBC Children in Need and money from last year's appeal helped the Oxford-based charity run activity days.

This year's BBC Children in Need event takes place on Friday 15 November and you can find out more here.