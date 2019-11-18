Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Blind student 'violently' pulled from Oxford Union
A blind student who was "violently" removed from a prestigious debating society has been cleared of any wrongdoing.
Ebenezer Azamati was "accosted" by a security guard when he tried to return to a seat he had earlier reserved before the debate on 17 October.
He said he was "very pleased" that claims of "false violent disorder" were retracted by the Oxford Union.
-
18 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-oxfordshire-50458057/blind-student-violently-pulled-from-oxford-unionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window