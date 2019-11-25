Video

Two men who carried out a "retribution" killing in which their victim was hit by a car before being repeatedly stabbed, have been jailed for his murder.

Luciano Dos Santos Almeida, from Southampton, was fatally injured in Oxford on 27 February and died at the John Radcliffe Hospital on 6 March.

Police officers have released CCTV footage of the moment Mr Almeida was hit by the car - "pivotal" evidence in the case.