Pop star Jack Savoretti has got behind a campaign to raise £460,000 for an eight-year-old girl with a rare form of bone cancer.

The star sent Anna Drysdale a message saying he would help her in any way he could.

Anna, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma when she was five years old, and said receiving the message was "amazing".

Anna's parents are hoping to raise money so she can undergo a new immunotherapy treatment in the US.

Video journalist Natalie Verney