Latte artist dreams of world coffee success
Barista Marcello Geraci has his sights set on winning the World Latte Art Championships.
Mr Geraci has been honing his craft as he serves customers at an Oxford coffee shop.
His intricate designs are created by carefully pouring steamed milk on top of an espresso base.
He says his favourite design is a monkey which he has spent a long time perfecting.
Mr Geraci, from Italy, also says working with coffee makes him feel less homesick.
05 Dec 2019
