'All I want for Christmas is a lung transplant'

Video

There are 37 people on the organ transplant waiting list in Oxfordshire, this Christmas.

They include Helen Roper, who has been waiting for a lung transplant for two-and-a-half years.

She has cystic fibrosis and takes 40 pills a day to ease her symptoms.

"It's a limbo time," she said. "You're not living, you're just existing."

Video journalist Natalie Verney