Doctor and world champion footballer
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Meet the Oxford doctor who is a world champion footballer

Matthew Willet is a doctor - and world champion footballer.

The 27-year-old was scouted aged eight, and played for Oxford United reserves.

But he traded in his football boots for a stethoscope and became a junior doctor.

He's kept his passion for soccer alive by playing for the GB Medical Football Team - and the team won the annual World Championships for a second time earlier this season.

  • 13 Jan 2020
Go to next video: 'All I want for Christmas is a lung transplant'