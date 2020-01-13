Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Meet the Oxford doctor who is a world champion footballer
Matthew Willet is a doctor - and world champion footballer.
The 27-year-old was scouted aged eight, and played for Oxford United reserves.
But he traded in his football boots for a stethoscope and became a junior doctor.
He's kept his passion for soccer alive by playing for the GB Medical Football Team - and the team won the annual World Championships for a second time earlier this season.
13 Jan 2020
