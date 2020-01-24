Rare false teeth found by detectorists

Video

Metal detectorists have discovered a pair of gold and ivory false teeth in a field in Oxfordshire.

The rare hand carved gnashers were uncovered by Peter Cross, alongside Diana Wild, while they were scouring land in Waterstock.

The false teeth are thought to date to between 1800 and 1850, and would have been very expensive.

Ms Wild said: "We didn't realise the significance of them at the time but they've proved a really good find."