Brexit: The view from Wroclaw, Poland
Brexit has been headline news in the UK since the referendum in June 2016 - but what about in the EU?

BBC Oxford's political reporter Bethan Nimmo travelled to Wroclaw in Poland and spoke to people who have ties to the UK.

The university city, in western Poland, is one of Oxford's eight twin cities.

  • 31 Jan 2020