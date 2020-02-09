Didcot Power Station's chimney has been demolished
Didcot power station's chimney has been demolished.

The power station's gigantic structure has stood since the coal-fired Didcot A first produced power in 1970.

BBC South's Jessica Banham saw it come down on Ladygrove Hill in Didcot.

