Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Didcot Power Station's chimney has been demolished
-
09 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-oxfordshire-51433493/didcot-power-station-s-chimney-has-been-demolishedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window