'How I learned to love myself after childbirth'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Oxfordshire author on learning to love her body after childbirth

Ana Louise Bonasera is a mother of four who says she has battled with her body image her whole life.

She has written a book about her experiences of her body changing through having children.

Now she is supporting other women and to help them learn to be positive about their body image.

  • 17 Feb 2020