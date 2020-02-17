'How I learned to love myself after childbirth'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Oxfordshire author on learning to love her body after childbirth
Ana Louise Bonasera is a mother of four who says she has battled with her body image her whole life.
She has written a book about her experiences of her body changing through having children.
Now she is supporting other women and to help them learn to be positive about their body image.
17 Feb 2020
