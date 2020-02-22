What happens to your waste food
Oxford food waste used to help grow more food

We throw tonnes of waste food away every year.

In Oxfordshire, councils collect it and take it to an anaerobic digestion plant, where it is pasteurised and stored for three months.

The gas it produces is burned to make electricity and the remaining waste is a rich fertiliser used on farmland.

