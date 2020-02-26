Video

Films made by a 15-year-old girl about knife crime and cyber-bullying have received the backing of the police.

Mollie Leivars, from Witney, Oxfordshire, said she "wanted to make a change" and tackle serious issues in her films after experiencing bullying herself.

Chris Jones, school and youth support officer at Thames Valley Police, described her work as "powerful" and "brilliant".

Thames Valley Police is now planning on using the films in school assemblies.