Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Leaplings: Oxfordshire pair meet to celebrate leap year birthday
For Pip and Mike today is an extra special birthday.
They're both 'leaplings', people who were born in the 29 February, so only celebrate their birthday in a leap year.
Pip is celebrating her second birthday, and Mike, who works as an airline pilot is celebrating his 13th.
BBC Radio Oxford arranged for the pair to meet and compare what it's like to only have a birthday once every four years.
Video journalist: Stuart Rust
You can see more from Radio Oxford on BBC Sounds here or on their Facebook page.
-
29 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-oxfordshire-51676950/leaplings-oxfordshire-pair-meet-to-celebrate-leap-year-birthdayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window