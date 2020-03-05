Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The press that only publishes stories by children
Children are used to reading tales written for them by adults, but what about those stories written by those their own age?
Well, one publisher is now taking story ideas and illustrations children themselves have and turning them into published books.
Nine-year-old Orlaith is one child who is hoping to become a published author with her own book, through Little Ox Press.
The publisher only prints books written or illustrated by children and hopes to increase literacy and improve communication skills.
Founder Deborah Cox said she hoped to get an "influx of submissions" around World Book Day.
-
05 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-oxfordshire-51736746/the-press-that-only-publishes-stories-by-childrenRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window