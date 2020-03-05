The press that only publishes stories by children

Video

Children are used to reading tales written for them by adults, but what about those stories written by those their own age?

Well, one publisher is now taking story ideas and illustrations children themselves have and turning them into published books.

Nine-year-old Orlaith is one child who is hoping to become a published author with her own book, through Little Ox Press.

The publisher only prints books written or illustrated by children and hopes to increase literacy and improve communication skills.

Founder Deborah Cox said she hoped to get an "influx of submissions" around World Book Day.