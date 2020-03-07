Boxing classes
How boxing 'helps addicts believe in themselves'

An amateur boxing coach is teaching classes for people with mental health issues.

Dave Earle, from Banbury, worked at an addiction treatment centre and set up a gym after seeing how boxing helped some people deal with their problems.

"What I try to do is get people to believe in themselves," he says.

