White storks bred in Oxford released in West Sussex
The white stork is returning to the wild in the south of England for the first time in several hundred years.
Hunting and a loss of their habitats are among the factors thought to have led to their near extinction in Britain.
Now the birds, once a common sight in the UK until the end of the Civil War in the 1600s, are returning to West Sussex after a successful breeding programme in Oxfordshire.
Reporter: Anjana Gadgil
13 Mar 2020
