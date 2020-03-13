Video

The white stork is returning to the wild in the south of England for the first time in several hundred years.

Hunting and a loss of their habitats are among the factors thought to have led to their near extinction in Britain.

Now the birds, once a common sight in the UK until the end of the Civil War in the 1600s, are returning to West Sussex after a successful breeding programme in Oxfordshire.

Reporter: Anjana Gadgil