GP slams 'inadequate' protective coronavirus kit

Oxfordshire GP slams 'wholly inadequate' coronavirus protection
A GP is urging NHS England to send better quality gear for doctors to protect themselves.
Dr Lisa Silver, who works in a surgery in Nettlebed, South Oxfordshire looking after more than 4,000 patients, has said the protective equipment is "wholly inadequate".
She added the surgical face marks do not comply with World Health Organisation standards and are four years out of date.
Reporter: Nikki Mitchell
21 Mar 2020
