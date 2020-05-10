Media player
Coronavirus: The Thames Valley from the air in lockdown
From Oxford's dreaming spires, to the busy streets of Reading and the deserted shops at Bicester Village, the Thames Valley has never looked so empty.
Since lockdown measures were introduced in March, thousands of people have been staying at home, giving a unique view of landmarks across Oxfordshire and Berkshire.
During the past week, the BBC's Inside Out South team has been using a qualified drone pilot to capture the region in lockdown.
A film by BBC Inside Out South.
10 May 2020
