Coronavirus: Your shielding questions answered

Video

The advice for people who are shielding because they are very vulnerable or have certain health conditions is changing.

From Monday, many of the restrictions will ease and those shielding in England can meet other people outdoors from 6 July and that shielding is due to end on 1 August.

Sue Zirps from Age UK has been answering some of your questions.

