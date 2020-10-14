A mother and three of her young children killed in a crash were a "delightful family", their vicar has said.

Zoe Powell, 29, died with Phoebe, 8, when their people carrier was in collision with a lorry in Oxfordshire.

Her son Simeon, aged six, and four-year old Amelia, died at the John Radcliffe Hospital, where their father, Josh, 30 and 18-month-old sister remain.

Reverend Dr Jacky Barr said the tragedy had shocked the community in their home village of Chinnor.