During lockdown many of us missed going to the hairdresser - not just for cuts or colour - but because sitting in the salon chair is an opportunity to talk and share our troubles.

Now hair professionals in Oxfordshire are being taught how to better support clients with their mental health.

The charity, The Lions Barber Collective, has been giving online training sessions.

Leanne Hughes, a lecturer at Abingdon and Witney College, said as more people are working from home a hairdresser may be one of the few people they speak to face-to-face.

Video journalist: Peter Cooke