Charities are finding new ways to use technology to support children and young people isolating during the coronavirus pandemic

Among them is Pace, which provides support for children with motor disorders such as cerebral palsy.

They receive funding from BBC Children in Need for trained therapists who usually see children face-to-face.

But during lockdown they've been showing remote sessions can be just as effective.

You can find out more about this year's BBC Children in Need appeal or make a donation here.