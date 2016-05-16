A perimeter fence at RAF Brize Norton has been blown over by the engines of the world's longest and heaviest operational aircraft.

The contractor-owned Antonov AN-225, originally built for the Soviet space programme and the only one of its kind, visited the Oxfordshire base on Thursday to return three Puma helicopters from Afghanistan.

The RAF said none of the spectators beside the fence were injured.

Dafydd Phillips, who posted video of the incident on social media, said the aircraft was stationary and preparing for take off.

He said: "Fortunately for me I was filming jet blasts last year so I knew to step aside."